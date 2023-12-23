Unexpected strike at the control tower of Brussels Airport: no landings or takeoffs allowed for two hours

Skeyes, the autonomous public company managing Belgian airspace, was affected by a strike this Saturday evening. According to a statement from Skeyes, “On Saturday, December 23, 2023, the management of Skeyes had to note that the personnel at the control tower in its Steenokkerzeel site (located within Brussels-National airport premises) will cease their activities. This involves an impromptu strike by the staff. The concerned personnel intends to stop working around 18:00. Activities are expected to resume around 20:00.”

A spokesperson for Brussels Airport clarified that no aircraft can land or take off from the site between 18:00 and 20:00. She mentioned that the strike only affects the Zaventem control tower. This unrest will consequently impact a certain number of travellers, the extent of which is yet to be determined. Departing flights are grounded, while incoming flights are expected to be diverted to other airports.

This action is reportedly triggered by the denial of leave to a staff member, which had already been scheduled, according to Skeyes management.