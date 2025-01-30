Technical issue at ATC grounds air traffic in Belgium

A technical issue at air navigation service provider Skeyes has led to the temporary closure of Belgian airspace. As a result, no aircraft can currently land or take off at the country’s major airports, including Brussels Airport, Antwerp, Ostend, Charleroi, and Liège.

According to Skeyes spokesperson Kurt Verwilligen, it was discovered around 15:00 local time that the air traffic control system was not functioning in compliance. In response, Skeyes had to close the airspace for both incoming and outgoing flights.

All aircraft already in the airspace controlled by Skeyes (up to approximately 7,500 metres altitude) were safely rerouted to neighbouring countries using a backup system. One Belgian aircraft has already landed at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol as a result of the diversion.

The exact cause of the issue is still unknown. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.