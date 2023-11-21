Strategic alliance unlocks long-range drone operations over North Sea and regional airports in Belgium

A skeyes press release today announces a collaboration between the national air traffic authority, skeyes, and the West Flanders Development Agency (POM West Flanders) to enable longer-range drone flights (Beyond Visual Line of Sight – BVLOS) over the North Sea and between regional airports in Ostend-Bruges and Kortrijk-Wevelgem.

This partnership aims to optimise airspace, develop operational frameworks, and address regulatory challenges to facilitate new drone applications like offshore wind farm inspections and maritime surveillance. By leveraging skeyes‘ expertise in creating safe BVLOS integration, the collaboration seeks to expand drone operations in these regions over the next two years, fostering growth and potential in Belgium’s drone sector.