Peggy Devestel, COO of skeyes, appointed director of Maastricht Upper Area Control Centre (MUAC)

On 30 September 2024, skeyes will bid farewell to its Chief Operations Officer (COO), Peggy Devestel, as she transitions to her new role as Director of the Maastricht Upper Area Control Centre (MUAC) on 1 October. MUAC is responsible for managing air traffic in the upper airspace of Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and northwest Germany.

Devestel brings over 30 years of experience in air traffic control, having held numerous leadership roles at skeyes, where she oversaw operations at Belgium’s six major airports and supervised more than 600 employees. Her mandate as COO had recently been extended until 2028, but she was unanimously selected for the directorship of MUAC by Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, and Luxembourg.

In her new role at EUROCONTROL’s MUAC, she will oversee one of Europe’s most efficient air traffic control services, which integrates civil and military airspace management. Philippe Witpas will temporarily fill her role at skeyes starting 1 October.