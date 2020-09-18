New social unrest at Belgian air navigation service provider “skeyes”

Social discontent is back at Belgian air navigation service provider skeyes. According to the unions, management did not respect the terms of agreements during the Covid-19 crisis with regard to, for example, manning, working from home or schedules. Management is also accused of modifying the terms of labour agreements without consultations.

The three trade unions (SLFP/VSOA, ACV/CSC Transcom and ACOD/CGSP) threaten to file a strike notice if management persists. However, they hope it will not be necessary to go that far: a meeting is scheduled for this Friday with the CEO Johan Vanneste.

And if a strike notice were to be filed, a conciliation procedure would automatically follow. Passengers and freight forwarders should, therefore, not yet fear disruption of air traffic.