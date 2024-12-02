Home Air Traffic Control skeyes (ex-Belgocontrol) Five years of seamless civil-military air traffic control cooperation in Belgium

Five years of seamless civil-military air traffic control cooperation in Belgium

By
André Orban
-
0
0

The CIV-MIL air traffic control project celebrates five years of collaboration between civil and military air navigation services at the skeyes site in Steenokkerzeel.

Key milestones include the launch of the supervisor suite (2020), the establishment of a joint Airspace Management Cell (2020), and the consolidation of aeronautical information under a single NOTAM Office (2024). Efforts also focus on training integration and fostering safe wind energy development.

By 2030, the goal is full operational integration of civil and military air traffic controllers using a unified system.

