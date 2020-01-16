First conciliation meeting between air navigation service provider skeyes and union ACV-Transcom (Belgium)

Today a first conciliation meeting took place at Air Navigation Service Provider “skeyes”, after the strike notification by union ACV-Transcom last Monday about the cooperation with the Ministry of Defense.
According to a skeyes spokesman, the meeting went in a constructive atmosphere. Another meeting has been scheduled for Monday, 10 February.
In the meantime, all possible (strike) actions have been suspended.
