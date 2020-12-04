Collaboration between Belgian and Dutch air navigation service providers skeyes and LVNL leads to higher flight efficiency

skeyes and LVNL (Luchtverkeersleiding Nederland) implement the “Sector 3”-project, which will improve the flight efficiency within busy airspaces over the Netherlands and Belgium.
The traffic will from now on be handled in a more sustainable manner increasing the mutual capacity. The further improvement of the high level of flight efficiency also reduces emissions and so contribute to skeyes’ efforts in increasing performance of aviation in this domain.
COO Peggy Devestel:
“In close collaboration with our Dutch colleagues of LVNL, sector 3 modifications in realigning the inbound flows for the major airports in The Netherlands were successfully achieved. The achievements will improve the overall efficiency and the collaboration between both countries.”
Thursday, December 3, 2020