Brussels South Charleroi Airport advances digital tower project with new camera mast installation

A 37-metre camera mast has been installed at Brussels South Charleroi Airport as part of skeyes’ ambitious “Digital Tower Project” (DiTo), in collaboration with SOWAER, the agency responsible for Walloon airports.

This project aims to manage air traffic remotely from a digital control centre in Namur by the end of 2026, covering both Brussels South Charleroi and Liege airports. The new mast, equipped with high-resolution cameras, allows for enhanced air traffic monitoring, even in challenging weather conditions. A similar mast was installed at Liege Airport in November 2023.

In the coming weeks, real-time camera feeds from Charleroi will be tested at skeyes’ DiTo test centre near Brussels Airport to optimise the system before full operational deployment.