Belgium creates unified Air Navigation Information Office

Belgium’s military and civilian air navigation stakeholders will now receive information from a single NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) office. This new office, located at the skeyes air traffic control centre in Steenokkerzeel, merges operations previously handled by separate entities from the Belgian Defence and skeyes.

The joint NOTAM office is expected to improve efficiency, streamline information management, and provide more consistent communication to pilots and other airspace users. This will ultimately enhance flight safety in Belgium.

The official launch of the service is set for June 18, 2024. The new office will be staffed by specialists from both Belgian Defence and skeyes, working on a rotating basis.

This initiative represents a further step in the ongoing integration of military and civil aviation information services in Belgium, which began in 2016.