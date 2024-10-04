Belgian ANSP skeyes and SkeyDrone demonstrate drone management and detection systems to Belgian Police

On Sunday, 6 October, skeyes and SkeyDrone will host a demonstration for police services at their Steenokkerzeel site during Open Company Day 2024. The event will showcase drone management and detection systems to the leadership of federal and local police units, focusing on obtaining flight authorisations, detecting illegal drone activity, and discussing intervention measures.

As drones become increasingly vital in law enforcement, firefighting, and medical services, the event will highlight how skeyes and SkeyDrone manage the growing complexities of airspace. The integrated police force is a key partner in this effort, using drones for critical operations and ensuring compliance with airspace regulations. The event will also feature a demonstration of SkeyDrone’s advanced drone detection system, which is already in use to monitor illegal drone activity during public events.

In collaboration with the police, skeyes is leading the BURDI project, a European initiative to establish U-space airspace for unmanned economic aviation, beginning with the Port of Antwerp. This project marks a pioneering step for drone integration in Belgium and Europe.