Belgian Air Navigation Services Provider skeyes looks for candidates air traffic controllers

Wanted: air traffic controllers

This year too, skeyes is looking for new air traffic controllers. Candidates can register for the recruitment procedure from 15 February to 14 March 2021. It consists of five stages. Only those who pass each stage separately will move on to the next stage. Those who pass the entire process can start the training on 1 September 2021 to become an air traffic controller.

Candidates must hold a secondary education diploma, be less than 30 years old on the closing date for registration and be 18 years old on 1 September 2021.

Over the past six years, skeyes has also been recruiting candidate air traffic controllers. This way, the number of air traffic controllers needed at all airports and in the CANAC 2 air traffic control centre is maintained. This is still necessary even now that air traffic has declined significantly. By doing so, skeyes is further preparing for the period when traffic will recover after the crisis.

As of Monday 15 February, candidates will find all information at www.skeyes.be.