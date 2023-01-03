Belgian Air Navigation Services Provider “skeyes” introduces greener charging system

Amendments to skeyes management contract: Greener charging system and investments in advanced technologies

The charges that airlines pay to skeyes for its air navigation services will soon be modulated according to aircraft noise, emissions and distance flown. The financing of terminal services in 2023 at airports is also clarified. This is good news for the environment and the financial soundness of skeyes.

Johan Decuyper, CEO of skeyes: “These amendments to the management contract allow skeyes to pursue its policy of technological investments aimed at continuously improving air traffic safety, while responding to one of the main challenges facing our sector: the commitment to sustainable aviation.’’

Modulation of charges?

Airlines pay charges to skeyes for its air navigation services – take-offs and landings – at Brussels Airport. As of 1 April 2023, a new, greener charging system will be implemented. Charges will be modulated according to aircraft noise and emissions (air quality – NO x – and CO 2 ) and distance flown. The amount of the new charges may vary on average from -25% to +40%.

Airlines will thus be encouraged to use less noisy and less polluting aircraft, and short-haul flights will be discouraged. ?

?The system will be revenue neutral for skeyes.

?Energy transition in aviation?

skeyes receives a grant from the government to finance projects aimed at promoting CCO (Continuous Climb Operations), CDO (Continuous Descent Operations) and “green approach” procedures. These procedures allow aircraft to consume less fuel, which has a positive impact on the environment. As mentioned above, the objective is also to implement a “greener charging system’’ for terminal air navigation services.

With the support of the government, skeyes will continue investing in advanced technologies less sensitive to the effects of wind turbines, and so increase the creation of space for wind projects. We have already taken the first steps in this direction.

