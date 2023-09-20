Belgian Air Navigation Service Provider skeyes surprised by the strike notice served by ATC unions

The common trade union front at skeyes has issued a surprise strike notice, catching the management off guard.

The strike notice follows extended discussions between the company and trade union representatives regarding a new planning mechanism. This mechanism, which has been mutually agreed upon, aims to incorporate necessary rest periods into air traffic controllers’ schedules and ensure a fair distribution of workload. It also provides greater predictability in their work schedules, allowing for better personal life planning, and enhances air traffic safety through strict adherence to ‘fatigue management’ rules.

Despite the strike notice, the management plans to initiate a conciliation procedure to address the unions’ remaining concerns, upholding the company’s tradition of long-term, constructive consultation.