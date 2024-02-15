Belgian Air Navigation Service Provider skeyes hosts job days for future air traffic controllers

Skeyes, the air navigation service provider based in Steenokkerzeel, Belgium, is hosting a job day on 16th March 2024 for aspiring air traffic controllers. The event aims to provide candidates with insights into the profession, training opportunities, and career prospects.

Air traffic controllers play a crucial role in managing air traffic safety, and skeyes is actively seeking new controllers for both airports and the CANAC2 air traffic control centre. The application period for interested candidates is from 5th February to 31st March 2024, with a selection process comprising five stages. Successful candidates will begin their air traffic controller training in the autumn.

Participants in the job day will have the chance to attend demonstrations, facility tours, and interact with experienced air traffic controllers and recruitment experts. The event is open to individuals with a high school diploma, aged 18 or older by 1st September 2024, and not exceeding 30 years old by the exam registration deadline. Whether recent graduates or those considering a career switch, all are welcome to register for the job day through the link provided on their website.