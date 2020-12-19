Belgian air navigation service provider Skeyes gets paid for services provided to Brussels and the regional airports

The Belgian Council of Ministers gave the go-ahead for paying skeyes the service fee for 2021. This will help the national air navigation service provider to continue to operate.
In 2020, skeyes managed to respond to this major challenge thanks to the strategy of the last five years which made skeyes a healthy financial company. In line with government guidelines, skeyes also switched to teleworking for all non-operational services and all measures to protect the health and safety of staff were strictly applied.
In order to remain solvent, skeyes had to resort to public aid via the federal government and Eurocontrol in 2020. This support was conditional on internal measures such as phasing out historical leave.
