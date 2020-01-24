ANSP skeyes subsidiary SkeyDrone focuses on unmanned air traffic

skeyes creates a subsidiary in which it will pool all its drone-related activities. That way, the company takes another step forward in its strategy for drones and wants to remain a prominent service provider in an emerging sector.

Pioneer

skeyes has already been taking various initiatives to support the drone sector in its development and to prepare for a role as air navigation service provider for unmanned air traffic. Unmanned aircraft have to be safely and efficiently integrated into the existing air traffic. Safety of all air traffic is for skeyes always a priority.

Drones shall be a part of skeyes’ future. That is why from in the beginning the company has been investing in the sector together with partners who operate in the drone sector themselves.

Via the droneguide app pilots can verify where and when they can fly with which device and professional users can even obtain the necessary authorisations and notify their flights to the competent authorities.

Various projects are now up and running to test practical applications with drones in real circumstances: inspection flights in the port area, delivery of medical supplies, collaboration between safety services, … Apart from the technical possibilities and obstacles (such as drone detection), it yields a tremendous amount of knowledge for skeyes with regard to managing unmanned air traffic.

skeyes shares those experiences as well, e.g. with the European government to elaborate regulations on the subject. Some of the projects in which skeyes takes part have also been selected by Europe.

Division of roles

Today, the skeyes Board of Directors decided to create a commercial subsidiary called SkeyDrone. This skeyes subsidiary shall group all drone-related initiatives in a separate organisation.

The company will among other things offer air navigation services for unmanned aircraft. The regulatory framework in this new market is in a final phase of development on the European level. SkeyDrone will not be the only player on this market, but with the expertise of the mother company skeyes as air navigation service provider for the manned aviation, the acquired experience with drones and the collaboration within the sector, SkeyDrone undoubtedly has an important role to play. Moreover, SkeyDrone will focus on services for securing critical infrastructure (such as airports) against drone intrusions.

But also within skeyes expertise regarding drones will remain. That way in the long run skeyes wishes to act as a CISP/CIF (Common Information Service Provider/ Common Information Function): a central player who via an open platform provides information involving manned and unmanned flights to e.g. other air navigation service providers who will manage unmanned air traffic. International, commercial companies, for example, manage their own unmanned fleet.

Innovation

The drone sector is developing at lightning speed, which is why the subsidiary had to be created soon. skeyes will be the only shareholder in the beginning. In a second phase, public and private (industrial) partners will be sought in order to decrease the share of skeyes, but especially to add the necessary knowledge and competencies to the mix.

Johan Decuyper, CEO skeyes: