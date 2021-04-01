Air navigation service providers Skeyes and ANA-Lux together examine flight procedures

The maintenance of flight procedures consists of analysing the impact that changes in the regulatory framework, obstacle surveys, airport infrastructure and the findings of an aviation safety investigation may have. Later, a periodic review of flight procedures is carried out at regular intervals to ensure their adequacy with the applicable requirements. It focuses particularly on procedures that have not been changed since the last review. Exceptional changes, such as an airspace amendment, will be subject to a specific ad-hoc procedure.

With today’s agreement, skeyes commits to assist ANA-LUX in the maintenance, periodic review and protection of flight procedures at Luxembourg Airport. This includes

issuing a publication report, allowing analysis by the regulator and publication in the AIP,

creating aeronautical charts

and issuing a summary report on the impact of urban planning projects on the publication of flight procedures.

The following services will be provided by ANA-LUX:

training of air traffic controllers on services related to the contract,

delivering items that entail the need for maintenance or protection of procedures

and safety-related activities, including getting certifications and licensing issued by the competent Luxembourg authorities.