Air navigation service providers Skeyes and ANA-Lux together examine flight procedures

skeyes and ANA-LUX defined today in an agreement the terms of their collaboration regarding the design and amendment of flight procedures.
With today’s agreement, skeyes commits to assist ANA-LUX in the maintenance, periodic review and protection of flight procedures at Luxembourg Airport. This includes
- issuing a publication report, allowing analysis by the regulator and publication in the AIP,
- creating aeronautical charts
- and issuing a summary report on the impact of urban planning projects on the publication of flight procedures.
The following services will be provided by ANA-LUX:
- training of air traffic controllers on services related to the contract,
- delivering items that entail the need for maintenance or protection of procedures
- and safety-related activities, including getting certifications and licensing issued by the competent Luxembourg authorities.
Johan Decuyper, skeyes CEO: “The smooth collaboration between skeyes and ANA-LUX continues to bear fruit. This agreement goes to the heart of our activities: flight procedures are the basis for guaranteeing air traffic safety. By joining our skills, we are working together to ensure the future of the Belgian-Luxembourg airspace and that of our airports.”