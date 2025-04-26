Air navigation service provider skeyes and SkeyDrone support drone deployment by Brussels Police

The Brussels Capital-Ixelles police zone has received approval to deploy three drone-in-a-box systems for operations, enhancing public safety with real-time aerial intelligence.

Citymesh supplies the drones and pilots, while SkeyDrone manages drone traffic using its specialised software. skeyes, Belgium’s air navigation service provider, plays a central role in ensuring safe BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) operations and facilitating the integration of drones into controlled airspace.

skeyes CEO Johan Decuyper emphasised the importance of innovation and safety in modern policing.