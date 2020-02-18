skeyes to set up digital control towers

The Board of directors of skeyes has decided yesterday to launch the tender procedure for the phased setting up of digital control towers at the six Belgian airports.

Digital control towers consist of a remote control centre and cameras at the airports (instead of the tower cab in classical control towers). So air traffic services can be provided to different airports from one single control centre while increasing air traffic safety thanks to augmented reality.

Digital towers are the future of air traffic management at airports and are being deployed all over Europe. After various investigations and field visits these last years, skeyes has launched an ambitious strategic plan aimed at equipping the six Belgian airports with digital towers to gradually replace the classical control towers.

Following yesterday’s decision skeyes will issue a call for candidates in the next few weeks to select an industrial partner who can equip the six Belgian airports with digital towers. The conditions and planning of implementation will be discussed with the operators of the airport infrastructure, taking into consideration the needs for renovation of the existing towers.

Just like other sectors, air traffic control is in the process of digitalisation. skeyes wants to invest in the technology of the future to improve the quality of service provided to its customers. The decision the Board of directors took yesterday is a next step in skeyes strategic plan adopted in July 2019 to prepare the public company for future challenges.