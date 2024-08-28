Ryanair urges (again) immediate ATC reform after disruptions at Eindhoven Airport

Ryanair has called for urgent reforms to Europe’s Air Traffic Control (ATC) system following significant disruptions on August 28 due to staff shortages and equipment failures at the Netherlands ATC centre.

These issues led to widespread flight delays and the cancellation of 12 Ryanair flights at Eindhoven and Amsterdam airports. Despite a 5% decrease in EU flights compared to 2019 and fewer French ATC strikes, ATC delays in Europe have reached record levels.

Ryanair’s Chief Operating Officer, Neal McMahon, criticised the decline in ATC service and staffing despite a 21% rise in fees over the past three years, urging the EU Commission to take immediate action to address the ongoing problems.