New French law is positive first step to reducing delays from ATC strikes but more action needed, says Airlines for Europe

To reduce disruptions caused by air traffic controller (ATC) strikes, France has introduced a law mandating a 48-hour advance notice for individual participation in strikes, aiming to minimise the impact on passengers.

In 2023, France witnessed 67 ATC strike days, leading to over 4,000 cancellations, 24,000 delays, and affecting 11 million passengers. The law aligns ATC workers’ strike rights with other transport sectors, aiding the French Air Navigation Service Provider in managing reduced air traffic during strikes.

While the law is a positive step, Airlines for Europe (A4E) emphasises the need for more comprehensive measures like mandatory arbitration and safeguarding overflights to mitigate disruptions across Europe without impeding local traffic.

Ourania Georgoutsakou, Managing Director of A4E, welcomes the French law but stresses the necessity for further collaborative action by the European Commission:

“Millions of passengers have had their travel plans thrown into chaos this year thanks to numerous ATC strikes. France’s new law is a welcome development but it is not a complete solution. A4E has consistently stated that more can and must be done to deal with the disruption caused by ATC strikes. The European Commission and Member States should work together to make 2024 the year where they finally deliver to ensure smoother skies for European travellers.”