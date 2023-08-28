U.K.’s air traffic control system update: restoring normalcy after technical glitch

In a recent development on 28 August 2023, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system in the United Kingdom, operated by NATS, encountered a technical issue that briefly disrupted flight operations and led to the implementation of traffic flow restrictions. At 15:15 UK time, authorities released a statement indicating that the issue had been identified and rectified, while engineers continue to monitor the system’s performance during the return to regular operations.

The glitch primarily affected the system’s capacity to automatically process flight plans. Consequently, flight plans had to be processed manually, resulting in a lower processing volume and necessitating the application of traffic flow restrictions. The impact of this disruption reverberated throughout the UK airspace, causing delays and inconveniences for both airlines and passengers.

Throughout the day, the aviation community was provided with a series of updates to shed light on the evolving situation. The first statement at 12:10 UK time alerted the public to the technical issue and the implementation of traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Subsequent statements at 12:40, 14:20, and 15:15 UK time outlined the ongoing efforts of engineers to diagnose and resolve the problem. The priority of all involved parties remained unwavering – to ensure the safety of all flights within UK airspace.

As the ATC system gets back on track, airlines and airports are working collaboratively to manage the affected flights and minimize the lingering impact. Passengers are advised to stay informed about their flight status through their respective airlines and to visit www.nats.aero for the latest updates.