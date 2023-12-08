Icelandic air traffic controllers planning a strike for better wages

Icelandic air traffic controllers are planning a strike due to their discontent with wage issues following the expiration of their wage agreement on October 1. The strike, scheduled for December 12 and 14 during morning rush hours (04:00 to 10:00) at Keflavík and Reykjavík airports, is expected to disrupt flights significantly, excluding rescue and Coast Guard operations.

Negotiations between the Air Traffic Controllers Association, the Icelandic Business Confederation, and airport operator Isavia have reached an impasse, leading to this strike announcement. Airlines are bracing for potential disruptions and considering solutions for passengers.

Criticism from the president of the Icelandic Confederation of Business and concerns voiced by the president of Play airlines have accompanied this announcement. The Air Traffic Controllers Association’s president emphasises that the strike aims to prompt renewed negotiations, highlighting their discontent with the direction of the current discussions.

Regarding salary figures reported in the media, the association’s president indicates that while the average salary was reported to be over 1.5 million ISK (9,900 EUR) per month in 2021, the basic salary for an air traffic controller is less than 700,000 ISK (4,620 EUR), with additional compensation from excessive overtime. The association seeks to emphasise the disparity between reported figures and actual basic salaries.

