Navigate

French air traffic controllers strike: half of flights cancelled on Frida

Tweet Share G+ Share Pin It

French DGAC has asked airlines flying to/from France to reduce their flight schedules with 50% after French union SNCTA representing the air traffic controllers have announced a 24 hour strike this Friday, 16 September. 

Air France has decided to operate 90% of long-haul flights and 45% of its short- en medium haul flights. Delays and last-minute cancellations, however, can’t be ruled out, the airline wrote on its official website.

As air traffic at higher altitudes is also regulated by French air traffic controllers, airlines that would like to fly over the country will – most likely – also face delays.

SNCTA union warned the DGAC that by not responding to their requests, they will file another strike period and this time between Wednesday 28 and Friday 30 September.

Bart Noëth: Bart has been working in the Belgian aviation industry since 1996. In 2021, he became a voluntary firefighter/EMT. He is spending his free time with his rugrats, girlfriend, family and friends. He loves to travel, wines and dines and supports his favourite football squad KV Mechelen. He is an Ironman 70.3 finisher and dreams of completing a full distance.
Related Post
  1. Greenland to get its own air traffic control

    Air traffic control is expected to create 100 jobs The Danish government has decided that…

  2. Expected disturbances in air traffic on 7 September due to national strike in Italy

    Due to a national strike in Italy, air traffic might be affected on 7 September…