French air traffic controllers strike: half of flights cancelled on Frida

French DGAC has asked airlines flying to/from France to reduce their flight schedules with 50% after French union SNCTA representing the air traffic controllers have announced a 24 hour strike this Friday, 16 September.

Air France has decided to operate 90% of long-haul flights and 45% of its short- en medium haul flights. Delays and last-minute cancellations, however, can’t be ruled out, the airline wrote on its official website.

As air traffic at higher altitudes is also regulated by French air traffic controllers, airlines that would like to fly over the country will – most likely – also face delays.

SNCTA union warned the DGAC that by not responding to their requests, they will file another strike period and this time between Wednesday 28 and Friday 30 September.

#Perturbations | Mouvement social des contrôleurs aériens sur l’ensemble du territoire national pour la journée du vendredi 16 septembre 2022. pic.twitter.com/zfkBy25ByL — Direction générale de l'aviation civile ???? (@DGAC) September 13, 2022