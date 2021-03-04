Fintraffic and Finavia prepare the launch of a joint remote air traffic control project

The air navigation services provider Fintraffic ANS and the airport company Finavia are collaborating to prepare an internationally groundbreaking air traffic control concept. The companies have agreed to start preparations for the project with the goal of implementing the Finnish innovation. Multi remote air traffic control can help improve the quality and efficiency of air traffic services and support the recovery of the industry after the pandemic.

If the preparations will proceed to the launch of the remote air traffic control project after the completion of the concept (Multi Remote Operating Tower = MROT), air traffic control services could be flexibly provided from a single workstation to one or more airports. This would improve the preparedness of air traffic control and the service level of airports and enable cost reductions in the service production of air traffic. EU regulations require providers of air navigation services to constantly enhance their operations.

“The pandemic has thrown air traffic into an unprecedented crisis. As a result, competition between the air traffic clusters of different countries is getting fiercer. In recent years, Finland has boasted the best international connections in Northern Europe. In order to find success after the pandemic, all the operators in the industry must systematically search for means to improve the competence of the Finnish air traffic industry and the quality and efficiency of their services. Remote air traffic control would enable flexible, high-quality provision of services when there is demand. Therefore, it would support the connectivity of Finland and its regions,” says Raine Luojus, Chief Executive Officer of Fintraffic Air Navigation Services.

“The development of a remote air traffic control concept using modern, digital technology brings flexibility, especially to the service hours of regional airports, while improving cost efficiency. This benefits not only airlines but also consumers. For Finavia, the remote air traffic control project carries strategic importance as it enables us to ensure efficient, functional connectivity between Finns and the rest of the world,” says Jani Jolkkonen, Senior Vice President, Airport Network at Finavia.

Fintraffic and Finavia have sought public funding for the development of the concept from the Recovery Fund of the EU.

The goal is to proceed with the preparations based on the companies’ letter of intent so that the system’s implementation project could be launched in 2021.