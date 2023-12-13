Icelandic air traffic controllers’ strike disrupts thousands of flights, travellers remain resilient

Thousands of travellers faced disruptions as Icelandic air traffic controllers initiated a temporary strike yesterday from 04:00 until 10:00. Negotiations between the Icelandic Air Traffic Controllers Association (FÍF) and Isavia were temporarily halted, signalling a significant gap in agreements that need bridging. Further action has been called for on specific dates in December.

The strike prompted Icelandair and Play to delay flights, impacting passengers’ travel plans, with some flights redirected. Icelandair assured travellers they would reach their destinations, albeit possibly delayed. Play mentioned that while 19 flights were affected, subsequent flights in the day wouldn’t face disruption.

The disruption caused concern for connections and plans, but travellers held onto hope, preparing for the worst but aiming to enjoy their journeys nonetheless.