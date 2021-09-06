Expected disturbances in air traffic on 7 September due to national strike in Italy

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
21

Due to a national strike in Italy, air traffic might be affected on 7 September between 13:00 and 17:00 (UTC +2), European air service provider Eurocontrol warns.

Due to this strike of part of the operational personnel, following air navigation services may be affected: Brindisi, Milano, Padova and Roma controlled air space and about every airport in the country. Certain flights (state, medical, humanitarian, incoming intercontinental traffic, etc…) are still able to operate.

The country has a history of national strikes, the possible impact of this strike is unknown.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.