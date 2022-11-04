Eurocontrol warns: re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere of space debris of Chinese rocket launch – Spain closes airports

Eurocontrol has warned of the expected re-entry into atmosphere of the large space object Rocket Long March 5B (CZ 5B), launched by China on 31 October 2022. Some of the projected trajectories could affect the southern European airspace. The European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation issued the Safety Information Bulletin to raise awareness and considered it a major risk.

Following FIR (Flight Information Regions or controlled airspace) might be potentially affected:

Canarias, Madrid, Barcelona (Spain)

Santa Maria, Lisboa (Portugal)

Marseille (France)

Roma, Brindisi (Italy)

Athens (Greece)

Nicosia (Cyprus)

As a precaution, Spanish air traffic controllers already decided to delay air traffic that is waiting on the ground or to deviate aircraft that are already en route between a timeframe of 9:19 and 10:22 (UTC +1).

Eurocontrol informa de la reentrada no controlada de un cohete chino en la atmósfera. Se ha establecido Rate Cero para determinadas zonas de espacio aéreo español y ello puede afectar al tráfico aéreo en forma de retrasos en tierra y desvíos de ruta en vuelo. pic.twitter.com/kfFBYG9s8z — ?Controladores Aéreos ?? (@controladores) November 4, 2022