Eurocontrol warns: re-entry into Earth's atmosphere of space debris of Chinese rocket launch – Spain closes airports

Bart Noëth
(221031) — WENCHANG, Oct. 31, 2022 (Xinhua) — The Long March-5B Y4 carrier rocket, carrying the space lab module Mengtian, blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China’s Hainan Province, Oct. 31, 2022. China on Monday launched the space lab module Mengtian, taking construction of the country’s space station Tiangong into final stage. (Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)

Eurocontrol has warned of the expected re-entry into atmosphere of the large space object Rocket Long March 5B (CZ 5B), launched by China on 31 October 2022. Some of the projected trajectories could affect the southern European airspace. The European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation issued the Safety Information Bulletin to raise awareness and considered it a major risk. 

Following FIR (Flight Information Regions or controlled airspace) might be potentially affected:

  • Canarias, Madrid, Barcelona (Spain)
  • Santa Maria, Lisboa (Portugal)
  • Marseille (France)
  • Roma, Brindisi (Italy)
  • Athens (Greece)
  • Nicosia (Cyprus)

As a precaution, Spanish air traffic controllers already decided to delay air traffic that is waiting on the ground or to deviate aircraft that are already en route between a timeframe of 9:19 and 10:22 (UTC +1).

 

