Raúl Medina Caballero to take over from Eamonn Brennan as Director General of EUROCONTROL on 1 January 2023

EUROCONTROL’s 41 Member States have today selected Raúl Medina Caballero, Director General of Civil Aviation of Spain as the next Director General of EUROCONTROL. Raúl Medina Caballero will take up his new function on 1 January 2023.

Raúl Medina Caballero said “I would like to thank the EUROCONTROL Member States for the trust that they have put in me. I look forward to working with all the States as well as the stakeholders over the coming years to continue to support and improve aviation in Europe and to build on the achievements of Eamonn Brennan over the past 5 years.”

Raúl Medina Caballero will replace Eamonn Brennan who took up his functions on 1 January 2018 and who, over the course of his mandate, has been instrumental in re-positioning EUROCONTROL at the centre of European aviation.

Brussels, Belgium, 28 June 2022