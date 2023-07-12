Positive start to aviation summer 2023, according to Eurocontrol

In positive news for passengers across the continent, figures from June 2023, the first month of the summer, show that while traffic is up by 7% compared to June 2022, air traffic flow management (ATFM) delays per flight are down by 8% to 3.7 minutes per flight.

Traffic levels in June 2023 in many parts of Europe are at or above those of June 2019. In some areas of south-east of Europe in particular, they are up to 15% above 2019. Overall AFTM delays in June are 7% lower than in 2019. This clear positive trend comes despite the war in Ukraine reducing available airspace and shows that close cooperation between all operational partners in preparation for the summer is delivering a good result and keeping delays to a minimum.

Specific areas are experiencing constraints caused by local issues such as infrastructure or staffing. Where these exist, EUROCONTROL is continuing to work with airlines, ANSPs, the military and airports to mitigate the impacts as much as possible.

Looking to July and August, EUROCONTROL will continue to do its utmost in full partnership with the operational stakeholders to maintain this positive start to the summer.

Brussels, Belgium, 12 July 2023