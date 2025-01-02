Iceland joins EUROCONTROL as 42nd Member State, strengthening European aviation

On January 1, 2025, Iceland officially became EUROCONTROL’s 42nd Member State, marking a significant milestone in European aviation collaboration.

This is the first member state accession in a decade and reflects Iceland’s long-standing integration with European aviation through EFTA, the Schengen Area, and its operational partnerships with EUROCONTROL.

Key Points

Decades of Cooperation : Iceland has worked with EUROCONTROL since 1998, sharing data, managing traffic flows, and collaborating on airspace matters, including during the 2010 Eyjafjallajökull eruption.

: Iceland has worked with EUROCONTROL since 1998, sharing data, managing traffic flows, and collaborating on airspace matters, including during the 2010 Eyjafjallajökull eruption. Strategic Importance : Iceland’s geographical position between continents underscores its pivotal role in global aviation and economic growth.

: Iceland’s geographical position between continents underscores its pivotal role in global aviation and economic growth. Future Collaboration: EUROCONTROL and Iceland will deepen ties to enhance the resilience and efficiency of the European aviation network.

This accession strengthens Europe’s aviation infrastructure, further integrating Iceland into its air navigation systems.