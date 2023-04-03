EUROCONTROL 2023 spring forecast expects 2019 levels of flights to be reached in 2025

Eurocontrol today issued its spring 2023 7-year forecast, which is an update of the previously published 7-year forecast in Autumn 2022.

Here is a summary of the forecast:

Since October 2022, flight movements in Europe have developed in line with the base scenario.

in Europe have developed with the scenario. This forecast is the first publication post-COVID-19 with all forecasting modules reconnected: the low-to-high values now refer to a forecast range (statistical uncertainty) rather than scenarios.

forecasting reconnected: the low-to-high values now refer to a (statistical uncertainty) rather than scenarios. The number of European flights in 2023 and 2024 has been slightly revised upwards due to the continuation of vivid pent-up demand (solid bookings, strong tourist flows in Southern Europe),

in and has been due to the continuation of vivid pent-up demand (solid bookings, strong tourist flows in Southern Europe), Eurocontrol expects to reach 2019 flight levels (11.1 million) in 2025.

After 2025 , the flight growth is expected to average a weak rate of 1.5% per year in the base forecast, owing to the greater uncertainties within the 7-year horizon (higher inflation, pressure on oil prices, environmental concerns…). As downside risks prevail, the number of flights in the low forecast stagnates from 2025 onwards.

, the flight growth is expected to average a weak rate of in the base forecast, owing to the greater uncertainties within the 7-year horizon (higher inflation, pressure on oil prices, environmental concerns…). As downside risks prevail, the number of flights in the stagnates from 2025 onwards. Users of the forecasts are strongly advised to use the forecast range. Moreover, uncertainties surrounding further deterioration of the economy, possible escalation of geopolitical tensions or other unpredictable events may have a negative impact on this forecast.

Download the 7-year forecast 2023-2029