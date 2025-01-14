Home Air Traffic Control Eurocontrol Enhanced partnership to revolutionise aviation training

Enhanced partnership to revolutionise aviation training

André Orban
EUROCONTROL and JAA Training Organisation (JAA TO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advancing aviation training.

This partnership aims to combine EUROCONTROL’s expertise in air traffic management (ATM) with JAA TO’s strength in regulatory training to create innovative, high-quality courses and tools.

A key focus will be on developing joint training programmes in the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) sector to meet the evolving needs of the aviation industry. The initiative seeks to enhance safety, efficiency, and competence across the global aviation ecosystem.

