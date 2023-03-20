Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans) and Germany’s DFS Aviation Services sign contract for ATC systems supply

dans deploys advanced technologies to enhance airspace efficiency and capacity

Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans) and Germany’s DFS Aviation Services (DAS) have inked a contract for the supply of Air Traffic Control systems that will enhance the capabilities and quality standards at the city’s airspace.

To handle the exponential growth of Dubai and the need for state-of-the-art systems to cope with the high requirements in Air Traffic Management, dans is keen to continuously develop its air traffic control and management infrastructure to partake in the foresighted demand. It has increasingly been deploying cutting-edge and advanced technologies to enhance the efficiency and capacity of air space.

The flexible and scalable digital platform provides tower and approach controllers with a comprehensive set of tools to safely and efficiently manage traffic flow at Dubai and the Northern Emirates airspace. The platform supports the sequencing of departing aircraft. The deliverables include a test and validation platform, as well as a contingency and an operational system for each airport.

DFS Aviation Services, a subsidiary of DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung GmbH which controls air traffic at several German airports and sells products and services related to Air Traffic Control around the world, and dans, the Dubai-based ANSP of four airports have been working closely together for several years now.

Delivery of further Air Traffic Control systems has been agreed upon to ensure undisrupted operations while maintaining high capacity and standards in the city of Dubai and the Northern Emirates. The work involves equipping the towers with an Electronic Flight Strip System (EFS) which assists tower air traffic controllers in the management of arriving and departing aircraft, as well as of aircraft on the ground.

The German company is also supplying a web-based Information Management System (IMS) to the approach centre. This provides all internal and external stakeholders involved in the process with a wide range of relevant information, quickly and easily, like weather data or an aerial and ground position display of radar targets.

Ibrahim Ahli, Deputy CEO of dans said, “this deal will help us to advance the air traffic management to enable the vision of making Dubai the most desirable city to be visited around the world, and a global Aviation and economic hub. This is a crucial step towards strengthening technological efficiency in managing our air traffic by delivering the most innovative solution for future demand.”

Andreas Pötzsch, Managing Director of DFS Aviation Services GmbH (DAS), said the supply of two important systems for the ANSP’s system network will ensure operations continue at all times with high quality and consistent capacity. As a certified ATM provider, DAS controls air traffic at several airports in Germany along with selling products and services related to Air Traffic Control to ATM organisations, airports, airlines and aviation authorities all over the world.

Dubai – Geneva, March 20, 2023