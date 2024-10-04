Technical air traffic control glitch causes widespread flight delays across German airspace

A technical failure at Deutsche Flugsicherung (German Air Traffic Control) led to major disruptions across German airspace, particularly affecting flight operations at Frankfurt Airport.

The issue, which caused a loss of flight plan and weather data, resulted in significant delays and cancellations. Although long-haul flights were largely unaffected, passengers experienced delays across major airports including Frankfurt, Cologne, Düsseldorf, and Hamburg.

Frankfurt Airport advised travellers to monitor their flight status through airline websites. The disruption, which started at 09:00, was resolved by 10:25, but the recovery of lost data led to continued delays throughout the day. Similar issues were reported at other airports, including Munich, where earlier in the week, massive queues stretched over two kilometres, causing passenger frustration.

Passengers are urged to stay updated as flight schedules are gradually being restored.