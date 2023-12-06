Greater efficiency in European airspace: aircraft can now fly thousands of additional direct routes in the core area of Europe

A significant enhancement in European airspace efficiency has been achieved through the implementation of H24 cross-border free route airspace operations over Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Germany. EUROCONTROL’s Maastricht Upper Area Control Centre (MUAC) and DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung’s Karlsruhe Upper Area Control Centre (KUAC) have collaborated to establish thousands of new direct route options, transcending existing airspace boundaries. This initiative promises optimised flight paths, fuel savings, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

The introduction of direct route options allows for increased flight efficiency, offering more flexible planning for aircraft traversing Germany and the Benelux countries. It facilitates long cross-border direct routes, allowing seamless connections like the United Kingdom to Poland without intermediate points within MUAC/KUAC airspace. Additionally, it provides options for varied route lengths to optimise trajectories based on wind patterns and circumvent congested airspace.

The purpose of free route airspace is to enable airspace users to plan routes closer to their desired flight profiles, enhancing cost efficiency and minimising aviation’s environmental impact by reducing fuel burn and emissions while ensuring high safety and capacity levels.

This implementation represents a significant step toward comprehensive free route airspace in the heart of Europe, enabling more environmentally friendly air travel and offering airlines flexible yet reliable planning procedures. The collaboration between DFS and MUAC aligns with their vision for excellence in air traffic management, benefiting a substantial portion of European air traffic and major airports in the region. This operational milestone expands H24 cross-border free route airspace operations within and between multiple European countries, including Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and Switzerland.