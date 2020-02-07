Boeing to highlight partnerships, sustainability and innovation at 2020 Singapore Airshow

ecoDemonstrator programme to make show debut

Defence displays include F-15, F/A-18, P-8 and MV-22

Interactive exhibit highlights how Boeing and partners are building the future together

Boeing will highlight its broad range of commercial and defence products, services and technologies at the 2020 Singapore Airshow, which runs February 11-16 at the Changi Exhibition Centre. The company’s presence and activities at the show will underscore its commitment to safety, global partnerships, sustainability and innovation.

“With 60% of the world’s population, the Asia-Pacific region is the largest commercial aviation market in the world. The region continues to demand more single- and twin-aisle aeroplanes for replacement and growth, along with commercial and defence services,” said Skip Boyce, president, Boeing Southeast Asia. “The Singapore Airshow provides a great opportunity for Boeing to build on our 70-year presence in the region and strengthen relationships with our customers, suppliers and partners in these growing markets.”

Boeing will feature the ecoDemonstrator program and its 777 flying testbed, which is evaluating 50 technologies with the potential to improve passenger comfort, safety and environmental performance. The U.S. Department of Defense will also exhibit a robust line-up of Boeing platforms, including the P-8 Poseidon, F/A-18 Super Hornet, F-15 and MV-22 Osprey.

At Boeing’s exhibit, visitors can immerse themselves in a 360-degree theatre and learn more about the company’s capabilities throughout the product life cycle. An interactive display will highlight Boeing’s latest family of aircraft and services, as well as the company’s vision for the future of mobility.

Boeing will hold a series of media briefings during the show. Members of the media should check the daily briefing schedule at the show for the latest updates and sign up to receive Boeing updates via email here.1

