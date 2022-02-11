Airbus to showcase its latest products and sustainable aerospace ambition at Singapore Airshow 2022

Taking centre-stage during the flying display will be the long range A350-1000. It is the only clean sheet design aircraft in the large widebody category, featuring state-of-the-art technologies and aerodynamics and delivering unmatched standards and comfort.

At the static display Airbus will have four aircraft at the show in customer configurations. From the commercial aircraft product line, visitors will be able to get up close to a Singapore Airlines A350-900, a Cebu Pacific A330neo and a Korean Air A220. From the military segment, a German Air Force A400M will also be part of the display.

In addition, at the Republic of Singapore (RSAF) static display visitors will be able to see an A330 MRTT (Multi Role Tanker Transport) and, for the first time at an air show, its new H225M multirole helicopter.

In the main hall, visitors to the Airbus exhibit [Stand #AL24] will be able to obtain information about the company’s full range of products and services. On display will be large-scale models of the A350-1000, A400M and C295, H145 and H175 helicopters, as well as the Pleiades Neo Earth observation satellite.

The stand will also feature a dedicated area to showcase Airbus’ ambition to pioneer sustainable aerospace. On display will be models of the ZEROe hydrogen-powered concept aircraft that represents the Company’s ambition to put the first zero-emissions airliner in service by 2035.

During the week, Airbus will organise a series of media briefings covering the Commercial Aircraft, Helicopters, and Defence and Space businesses.