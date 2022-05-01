Historic World War II Lancaster bomber to visit The Netherlands and Belgium

Plane spotters and people with a keen interest in the history of the Second World War are in for a real treat on 4 May, as the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) Avro Lancaster bomber will perform a number of flypasts across Belgium and the Netherlands.

The Lancaster bomber acquired by the BBMF in 1973, is one of only two surviving airworthy examples of the type; the other is in Canada. A total of 7,377 were built!

The Lancaster PA474 was built in May 1945 and assigned to reconnaissance duties after appearing too late to take part in the bombing of Japan. After various duties, she was adopted by the Air Historical Branch for display work. She appeared in two films: Operation Crossbow and The Guns of Navarone.

The Lancaster currently carries two markings. On the left-hand side, she carries the markings of AR-L ‘Leader’, which served with No 460 Squadron (RAAF). On the right-hand side, she carries the markings of the 50 Squadron code letters VN-T, representing the Lancaster flown by FO Douglas Millikin DFC.

PA474 displays the markings of bombs for operations over Germany, ice-cream cones for operations over Italy and poppies when she releases poppies during exhibition flights. During the 2008 RAF Waddington Air Day, PA474 was flown in formation with the recently restored Avro Vulcan XH558 in a historic display of two Avro “heavy metal” classics.