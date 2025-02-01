Pilot Expo 2025 moves to Brussels amid rising demand for aviation crew

Pilot Expo, Europe’s premier aviation recruitment and training event, is relocating to Brussels for its 2025 edition, set for February 21-22 at the Skyhall, Brussels Airport. The move follows surging demand for skilled aviation professionals, including pilots, engineers, and instructors.

Managing Director Ingmars Kibermanis highlighted the industry’s growing need for trained personnel, with airlines increasingly partnering with flight schools to secure top talent. This year’s event, supported by Elixir Aircraft, promises record exhibitor participation, industry-specific conferences, HR workshops, and networking opportunities, including the renowned Airliners’ Party.

Tickets are available on the event’s official website.