The Paris Air Show 2021 has been cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The 2021 edition of the Paris Air Show, which was scheduled to take place from 21 to 27 June 2021, has been cancelled. “The decision is a response to the international health crisis and the large number of visitors that this popular show attracts“, the organisation wrote in a statement.

“This reasonable decision was agreed upon unanimously by the Paris Air Show Board members in the context of a crisis that has had an unprecedented impact on the aerospace industry,” they continued.

The next edition of the Paris Air Show will be held in June 2023, at a date that will be announced shortly. Exhibitors will receive a full refund of all sums already paid and the Paris Air Show will take full financial responsibility for this decision.

“We are obviously disappointed not to be able to hold the 2021 edition of the Paris Air Show. After many months of all trade show activities being suspended throughout the world, the entire international aerospace and defense community was very much looking forward to being able to meet.

We have already started work to ensure that the 2023 edition celebrates the resurgence of the aerospace industry on an international scale,” explains Patrick Daher, Chairman of the International Paris Air Show and Chairman of the Daher Group. Gilles Fournier, CEO of the International Paris Air Show, added, “We would like to extend a huge thank you to all of our partners, exhibitors and service providers for the trust they have placed in us. We share their disappointment, as the Paris Air Show continues to be an extremely popular event, even in periods of crisis. The 2023 edition will be larger than ever, and our teams are already working to ensure its success.”

Established in 1909, the International Paris Air Show is still the most important show in the world for the aeronautics and space industry. In France, the show is a real driver for this sector and a major catalyst for much international collaboration.

As such it is the place where the sector’s decision makers choose to meet and gather as they come here to exhibit, sell and buy all the latest innovations. Since the Show is so massively popular with the worldwide aerospace community and the general public, it

offers unrivaled opportunities for conducting business, and for being seen and known. An absolute key event for the whole profession, the International Paris Air Show is organised by SIAE, a subsidiary of GIFAS, the French Aerospace Industries Association.

