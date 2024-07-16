U.S. Armed Forces to celebrate UK & USA partnership with increased presence at Farnborough International Airshow 2024

The U.S. Air Force, Navy, and Army will significantly increase their presence at the Farnborough International Airshow 2024, celebrating the strong partnership between the USA and the UK. The event will be held from July 22-26 in Hampshire, UK. The U.S. military will display 13 aircraft models, including the B52, F-15, F-35, and others.

U.S. Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker emphasised the event’s importance for showcasing the dynamic capabilities of U.S. aircraft and reinforcing relationships with NATO allies. Farnborough International CEO Gareth Rogers highlighted the airshow as a crucial platform for international collaboration in the aerospace and defence industries, expressing excitement about the U.S. Armed Forces’ participation.

The 2024 airshow aims to bring together global aerospace and defence leaders to explore cutting-edge technology, form historic partnerships, and advance sustainable aerospace goals.