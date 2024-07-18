Qatar Airways to unveil ‘Qsuite Next Gen’ at Farnborough International Airshow 2024

Qatar Airways will debut its latest business class innovation, the ‘Qsuite Next Gen’, at the Farnborough International Airshow 2024 (FIA) from July 22-26, 2024. Visitors at the airshow can experience the upgraded Qsuite at the Qatar Airways Discover Lounge.

Key Highlights

Qsuite Next Gen : Promises redefined luxury with innovative features, enhanced comfort, collaborative and social design elements, and superior dining experiences.

: Promises redefined luxury with innovative features, enhanced comfort, collaborative and social design elements, and superior dining experiences. Showcase : The Qsuite Next Gen will be the highlight of Qatar Airways’ presence at the airshow, which gathers aviation leaders to showcase new technologies and foster industry collaborations.

: The Qsuite Next Gen will be the highlight of Qatar Airways’ presence at the airshow, which gathers aviation leaders to showcase new technologies and foster industry collaborations. Aircraft Displays: Visitors can explore Qatar Airways’ Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and the Gulfstream G700 by Qatar Executive, the first commercial carrier of this aircraft.

Qatar Airways’ Group CEO, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, expressed excitement about the reveal, emphasizing the airline’s commitment to maintaining its status as the World’s Best Airline with the World’s Best Business Class.

Exhibit Locations

Qatar Airways Discover Lounge : Hall 1 Entrance.

: Hall 1 Entrance. Qatar Airways Chalet: C114-115.

Join Qatar Airways at the Farnborough International Airshow to explore the future of business travel and experience the airline’s world-class offerings from July 22-26, 2024.