[Pictures] Farnborough Air Show 2022: nice resumption after 4 years of absence, but mood was below previous editions

The Farnborough Air Show 2022 which ended last Friday was marked by a notable return of orders for Boeing, especially for its 737 MAX, and the emphasis on decarbonisation. But after four years of absence, the event seemed halfhearted compared to previous editions.

(Text and photographs by our correspondents in Farnborough: Benoît Denet, Martin Gillet, Ivan Coninx, André Orban)

Was it an effect of the severe heat wave that hit England at the beginning of the show, or the absence of Russian exhibitors sanctioned after the invasion of Ukraine? Anyway, aeroplanes and helicopters, both civilian and military, displayed along the tarmac as well as in flight demonstrations, were fewer than in the past.

Airbus vs Boeing

With 297 orders and commitments that we detailed in earlier articles, Boeing is far ahead of Airbus and its 85 orders, but a long way from the more than 1,400 planes ordered during the previous edition of Farnborough in 2018. Boeing had a long way to catch up after the two-year grounding of the 737 MAX following the crash of two aircraft claiming the lives of 345 people, and the recurring problems with the still grounded 787 Dreamliner and the certification of the 777X which keeps getting delayed. Nevertheless, the 777-9 and the 737-10 made stunning in-flight demonstrations at the show.

“The big subject for Airbus today is less to increase the size of the order book than to deliver the planes“, according to its president Guillaume Faury, while the chain of suppliers is struggling to keep up with rate increases.

For Boeing, “the time is always for humility“, according to commercial director Ihssane Mounir. He observes that from the commercial point of view, the recovery is well underway.

The other manufacturers, Embraer and ATR, recorded few sales despite the presence of their latest more fuel-efficient aircraft. The business and leisure aircraft manufacturers (Gulfstream, Textron, Piaggio, …) were also rather discreet. A few e-VTOL aircraft (or should we say drones) were presented as the future of short-distance air mobility.

Decarbonisation, an urgent issue

The aviation sector, responsible for some 3 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, is under pressure to reduce its environmental footprint. Farnborough highlighted many initiatives to be more climate-friendly. British engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce has thus announced partnerships on an early concept of a hydrogen engine, fuel cell systems and electric propulsion.

Airbus has put forward several innovations such as a CO2 capture and storage project, or a prototype wing made of composite materials which will reduce the aircraft’s drag and fuel consumption.

Engine manufacturer CFM, a joint venture between General Electric and Safran, has announced that it will test in flight on an A380 an “open fan” engine (i.e. without a nacelle) as part of its RISE project aimed at developing an engine consuming 20% less fuel.

Defence remained quiet

Despite the war in Ukraine and rising defence budgets in Europe, military aeronautics remained discreet throughout the show. The main announcement concerned the launch of a demonstrator, which must fly within five years, of the future British Tempest combat aircraft presented in the BAE building.

Aviation24.be was present at the Farnborough International Air Show 2022 and is proud to present the following photographs of both the static display and the in-flight demonstrations enabling the pilots to show some stunning capabilities of large commercial aircraft.