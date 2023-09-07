Farnborough International Airshow celebrates its 75th anniversary



Farnborough International Airshow is celebrating 75 years of pioneering aviation and innovation on 7 September 2023.

Established in 1948 by The Society of British Aircraft Constructors, the Farnborough International Airshow has been the home of British engineering and aviation since its first event, which featured sixty-six different British aircraft, including the launch of the Cierva W.II Air Horse, across the static and flying display.

Since its launch, Farnborough has been the home of historic firsts for the aerospace industry, including the launch of the world’s first jet airliner Havilland DH.106 Comet 1 in 1949, The Black Arrows’ record-breaking 22-aircraft formation loop in 1958, BAC-Aerospatiale Concorde’s triumphant Farnborough debut in 1970 with a low fly pass over spectators and the Airbus A380 debut in 2006.

Fast forward 75 years, the Farnborough International Airshow is a catalyst for the evolution of the aerospace industry and is the global platform for showcasing technological breakthroughs and feats of engineering. It is also where historic partnerships are made, and goals such as sustainable aviation are pursued. The iconic airshow convenes more than 74,000 global aerospace, political and military leaders plus international media, from over 100 countries, in the very same location as the first event three-quarters of a century ago.

A firm date in the global calendar, the airshow continues to generate the support and interest of world-renowned organisations and groups, including Airbus, Boeing, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, RTX (formerly Raytheon Technologies), Leonardo, Bell, GE, the Royal Air Force, US Air Force, as well as international governments.

To celebrate the milestone with the aerospace community, Farnborough International, organisers of the airshow, will be exploring the legacy of the event with Farnborough historian and aviation enthusiast, Peter Cooper, while looking forward to the future of the aerospace industry throughout September. In addition, Farnborough International is giving away 75 tickets to those who register their interest for the 2024 event, taking place 22-26 July 2024.