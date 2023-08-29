Farnborough International Airshow 2024 reports record demand from the global aerospace industry

The Farnborough International Airshow 2024 is experiencing exceptional demand from the global aerospace industry, demonstrating the positive growth outlook for the sector.

Despite ongoing supply chain challenges, the aerospace and space industries are predicted to rebound strongly, with commercial revenues projected to grow by 14% year-on-year. The upcoming airshow has received record-breaking interest in exhibition space, sponsorship packages, and marketing activations, showcasing its position as a premier marketplace for the thriving industry.

The global airline industry is expected to return to profitability in 2023, and the MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) sector is anticipated to recover steadily through 2023. The global space market has also seen substantial growth, expected to reach $1 trillion by 2030.

Over 90% of commercial exhibition spaces and chalets for the airshow have already been reserved, reflecting the industry’s enthusiasm. The event is set to take place from July 22 to 26, 2024, and aims to bring together aerospace and aviation leaders for networking, technological advancements, and sustainable strategies.