Farnborough International Airshow 2024: A record-breaking success

The Farnborough International Airshow 2024, held from July 22-26, marked a significant milestone in the aerospace calendar with record attendance and commercial success. The event saw a 33% increase in visitors and a 57% rise in delegation attendance compared to previous years. More than 100,000 visitors and 1,500 exhibitors from over 60 countries attended, showcasing 90 civil and military aircraft. Over 390 civil, military, and space delegations participated.

Notably, the airshow facilitated over $105 billion in commercial deals, significantly benefiting the UK economy. Major aerospace companies such as Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer announced substantial aircraft and engine orders. The UK Government also launched Skills England, aimed at promoting apprenticeships and providing opportunities for young individuals.

The 2024 event introduced new features like the UK Government Hub and a dedicated air display live stream, which garnered over 178,000 views. The “Pioneers of Tomorrow” day focused on inspiring future aerospace leaders, attracting more than 20,000 public visitors.

Gareth Rogers, CEO of Farnborough International, highlighted the show’s success in fostering excellence and innovation within the aerospace industry. The airshow has already secured commitments from over 100 companies for the 2026 event, including major players like Bell, Viasat, and Northrop Grumman.

The Farnborough International Airshow continues to solidify its reputation as the premier event in the aerospace industry, driving significant commercial and technological advancements.